People outside of Dhaka want local government election first

While there is discussion on parliamentary elections at the national level, local government elections are being prioritised in the views of people living outside Dhaka.

The local government reform commission came across this picture while exchanging views outside Dhaka. Chief of the commission professor Tofail Ahmed said this during a view exchange with journalists yesterday, Monday.

The interim government formed the local government reform commission on 18 November. The commission is supposed to submit a report to the chief adviser within the next 90 days of its formation. The reform commission is exchanging views with stakeholders in and outside of Dhaka to prepare the reform proposals.

As a part of that, the reform commission exchanged views with journalists at the conference room of the National Institute of Local Government (NILG) in Agargaon area of the capital Monday.

Responding to a question from journalists during the view exchange, Tofail Ahmed said that from the views they are finding outside Dhaka the local government elections are being prioritised among people there. However, there’s not much discussion about this among the politicians in Dhaka.