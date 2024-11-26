Autonomous, efficient and decentralised local government needed

Public representatives are neglected and deprived of the facilities of the local government due to the influence of the central government and politicisation. There’s no autonomy here and the people also are not comfortable with the services.

If a change in the local government system is to be brought about, it has to be freed from central control and a balance of power has to be struck between the posts of councilors and mayors or chairmen. Plus, instead of going on throughout the year, the local government elections should be held simultaneously.

These observations came up in a roundtable titled ‘Towards Effective, Transparent and Accountable Local Governance’ held at Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar area of the capital on 24 November 2024.

It was jointly organised by UNDP’s Strengthening Institutions, Policies, and Services (SIPS) project and Prothom Alo, supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), with research support from the Centre on Budget and Policy (CBP), University of Dhaka.

During the roundtable head of the Local Government Reform Commission Tofail Ahmed said, “The local government is neglected here. Some institutions have been established but a system has not been created. There has been no decentralisation.”