No scope for convicted Khaleda Zia to do politics: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no scope for BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to do politics as she has been convicted in graft cases, reports BSS.

"Why has Khaleda Zia's jail sentence been suspended? She is sick. If she was not ill, she would have been in jail. A convict has no scope to do politics," he said while replying to journalists during a joint meeting of AL at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

The joint meeting was held between AL central leaders and presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city north and south units and associate bodies of AL.