No scope for convicted Khaleda Zia to do politics: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no scope for BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to do politics as she has been convicted in graft cases, reports BSS.

"Why has Khaleda Zia's jail sentence been suspended? She is sick. If she was not ill, she would have been in jail. A convict has no scope to do politics," he said while replying to journalists during a joint meeting of AL at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

The joint meeting was held between AL central leaders and presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city north and south units and associate bodies of AL.

Quader said Khaleda Zia didn't get release from his jail sentence. But her jail sentence has been suspended several times on humanitarian grounds, he said, adding that prime minister Sheikh Hasina showed the generosity.

He said BNP also knew it very well that there is no scope for Khaleda Zia to do politics and that is why they made the party's senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman as its acting chairman.

As Khaleda Zia is not valid to do politics, she has been dropped, he said.

Castigating BNP, the AL general secretary said BNP has given birth to terrorism in the country. When they were in power, they carried out terrorist acts, he said.

BNP carried out attacks on the then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina, wherever she went, he said.

