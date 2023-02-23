No scope for convicted Khaleda Zia to do politics: Quader

Quader said Khaleda Zia didn't get release from his jail sentence. But her jail sentence has been suspended several times on humanitarian grounds, he said, adding that prime minister Sheikh Hasina showed the generosity.
He said BNP also knew it very well that there is no scope for Khaleda Zia to do politics and that is why they made the party's senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman as its acting chairman.
As Khaleda Zia is not valid to do politics, she has been dropped, he said.
Castigating BNP, the AL general secretary said BNP has given birth to terrorism in the country. When they were in power, they carried out terrorist acts, he said.
BNP carried out attacks on the then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina, wherever she went, he said.