Yunus-Tarique meeting a ‘turning point’: Mirza Fakhrul

Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman held a nearly one-and-a-half-hour meeting at a hotel in London, beginning at 2:00 pm (Bangladesh time) on Friday.

Following the meeting, a joint statement noted that if all preparations are completed, the national election could be held in the week prior to the holy month of Ramadan in 2026 (First half of February).

Mirza Fakhrul said the joint statement confirms that the timeframe previously announced by the interim government was not deemed suitable.

The chief adviser has agreed to move the election schedule to mid-February in response to Tarique Rahman’s proposal, he stated.