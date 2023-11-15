BNP's two-day blockade begins

The fifth round of the two-day blockade programme enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is commencing today, Wednesday.
The party intends to enforce this blockade across roads, railways, and waterways nationwide, starting from 6:00 am on Wednesday until 6:00 am on Friday.
The BNP has initiated the blockade programme with a singular demand for the government's resignation, justice for the killing of party leaders and workers, proper treatment for the injured, and the release of detained and arrested leaders and activists.
Other parties and alliances, including the Ganatantra Mancha, which is waging simultaneous movement with the BNP, have also been enforcing this blockade programme.
Meanwhile, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary-general of the party, urged leaders and workers to ensure the success of this blockade programme during a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi highlighted cases and arrests of BNP and its affiliated bodies' leaders and activists across the country by police forces.
According to the information provided by him, in the past 24 hours (before 4:00 pm Tuesday), more than 420 leaders and activists were arrested, and over 1,350 leaders and activists were named in 11 cases.