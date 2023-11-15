BNP's two-day blockade begins

The BNP has initiated the blockade programme with a singular demand for the government's resignation, justice for the killing of party leaders and workers, proper treatment for the injured, and the release of detained and arrested leaders and activists.

Other parties and alliances, including the Ganatantra Mancha, which is waging simultaneous movement with the BNP, have also been enforcing this blockade programme.

Meanwhile, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary-general of the party, urged leaders and workers to ensure the success of this blockade programme during a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.