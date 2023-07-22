Jubo Dal-Chhatra Dal men crowd the streets, only one entrance to venue open

BNP's affiliated and front organisations Jubo Dal, Swecchhashebok Dal and Chhatra Dal are holding a youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital today, Saturday, aimed at 'saving the country'.
The rally was scheduled at 2:00 in the afternoon and the leaders and workers started to arrive at the venue from the morning. However, only one entrance to the rally grounds has been kept open.
With only one gate kept open for their entry, thousands of leaders and activists are hanging around the streets in front of the venue. This has obstructed vehicles from moving and has created extreme traffic jams.
This situation was observed at 12:30 in the afternoon at Shahbagh, Ramna Park and Matshya Bhaban intersection.
At 12:15 in the afternoon, it was seen that the Suhrawardy Udyan gate opposite Dhaka University's TSC building was locked from the inside. Members of the law enforcement had taken position inside. The gates near the Ramna Kali Mandir and the mausoleum of the three national leaders were also locked.
Those wanting to enter the grounds through these gates were instructed by the police to use the gate next to the Engineers Institution.
A police deputy inspector there said instructions had been given for everyone to use the same entrance for security reasons. Later when efforts were made to go towards that gate from the Shahbagh bus stand corner along Maulana Bhasani Road, it was seen the BNP leaders and activists were waiting on either side of the streets in front of the National Tennis Complex and Shahbagh Shishu Park. As only one gate had remained open, huge crowds of the leaders and activists has gathered in the area.
Meanwhile, crowds continued to stream in from various thanas and wards to join the rally, carrying out processions and calling out slogans around the venue.
They shouted out slogans, 'Cases can't stop the movement,' 'Enforced disappearances won't stop the movement,' 'Continue the fight, Khaleda Zia's fight,' 'Caretaker government is the need of the day,' etc.
Large numbers of leaders and activists coming to join the youth rally were seen in from of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, the Kadam fountain, Shilpakala Academy, the Department of Public Health Engineering and adjacent areas. They were coming in from within the capital and various places around the country. Severe traffic jams ensued.
The youth rally began at around 2:00 in the afternoon at Suhrawardy Udyan. Chief guest at the rally is BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The main speaker is Swechchhashebok League president SM Jilani and special speaker Chhatra Dal president Kazi Rawnakul Islam. The youth rally is being presided over by Jubo Dal president Sultan Salah Uddin.