Jubo Dal-Chhatra Dal men crowd the streets, only one entrance to venue open

BNP's affiliated and front organisations Jubo Dal, Swecchhashebok Dal and Chhatra Dal are holding a youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital today, Saturday, aimed at 'saving the country'.

The rally was scheduled at 2:00 in the afternoon and the leaders and workers started to arrive at the venue from the morning. However, only one entrance to the rally grounds has been kept open.

With only one gate kept open for their entry, thousands of leaders and activists are hanging around the streets in front of the venue. This has obstructed vehicles from moving and has created extreme traffic jams.