Asif Mahmud returns from Umrah, calls govt’s stance on Mecca pact positive

Asif Mahmud returned to Bangladesh on Monday morning after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia. He made these remarks while speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Alongside serving as the NCP spokesperson, Asif Mahmud is also the head of the party’s subcommittee on international relations and diaspora affairs.

Asif Mahmud said Bangladesh’s foreign policy must be such that strengthening relations with one particular side does not harm Bangladesh’s interests in its relations with any other country or region.

Expressing concern over the country’s ongoing oil, gas and electricity situation, Asif Mahmud said that even after paying excessive prices and various fictitious bills, citizens are not receiving adequate gas and electricity. As a result, the situation in the country is becoming as critical as it was before 2005.