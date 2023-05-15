Who's leading newly registered Insaniyat Biplob Bangladesh?

Insaniyat Biplob Bangladesh has been registered by the Election Commission of Bangladesh as the 41st political party in the country. The EC gave registration to the party at the order of the Supreme Court on 8 May.

The registration of Insaniyat Biplob, an almost unknown political entity in the country, has drawn much discussion in the political arena. Those who have constituted the political party are basically involved with Chattogram-based Sunni Andolan. But the leaders of Insaniyat Biplob claimed they are not a religion-based party.

Curiosity among people has grown following the news reports of the party’s registration. The central office of the party is at Gulshan-1 in Dhaka, says the EC gazette.