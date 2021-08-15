National Mourning Day being observed

Wreaths will be laid at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10:00am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.

The prime minister is expected to pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu while guard of honour would also be presented by the Armed Forces.

To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajats will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at convenient time.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television have been airing special programmes in observance of the National Mourning day.

National newspapers and magazines have published special supplements on the occasion.

Poster publication, its distribution and screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu will be made while necessary measures will be taken to put posters of National Mourning Day in important places including educational institutions or growth centers and those will be publicised through LED display board at different public places.