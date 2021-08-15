National Mourning Day being observed

The government has taken elaborate programmes to observe the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity, maintaining health guidelines.
As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast at the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices on the day, said an official handout here.
Wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city and a munajat was held there at 6.30am.
The prime minister will pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital.
Guard of honour will be presented by the Armed Forces and prayers will also be offered.
Wreaths were be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu’s martyred family members and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the city and fateha and munajat were offered there at 7.30am.
Wreaths will be laid at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10:00am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.
The prime minister is expected to pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu while guard of honour would also be presented by the Armed Forces.
To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajats will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at convenient time.
Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television have been airing special programmes in observance of the National Mourning day.
National newspapers and magazines have published special supplements on the occasion.
Poster publication, its distribution and screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu will be made while necessary measures will be taken to put posters of National Mourning Day in important places including educational institutions or growth centers and those will be publicised through LED display board at different public places.
Posts and telecommunication division will send SMS by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to all mobile users describing the significance of the National Mourning Day.
Bangabandhu Memorial Museum would organise a lecture on the biography of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day using virtual platforms on request of the educational institutions, Shishu Academy and such institutions.
Discussions, poetry recitation, composition, art competition, painting exhibition, hamd-naat and doa-mahfil on National Mourning Day will be organised in all public and private primary schools, higher secondary schools, madrasahs, colleges, medical colleges and other educational institutions including universities.
In line with the national programmes, different ministries and divisions, departments and agencies including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Medical Education And Family Welfare Division will organise various programmes at their respective institutions, maintaining the social distancing and health guidelines.
Use of virtual platforms likely to get priority in holding Mourning Day programmes.
In accordance with the national programmes, district and upazila administrations will draw up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining the social distancing.
Use of virtual platforms should get priority in holding those programmes and government officials must join the programmes at district and upazila levels.
District councils and municipalities will join the programmes to be organised by the district and upazila administrations while city corporations, municipalities and union parishads will also take programmes coinciding with the national programmes, maintaining social distancing, to observe the National Mourning Day with due respect at their respective institutions.
Bangladesh missions abroad will also hoist the national flag half-mast and organise discussions marking the day.