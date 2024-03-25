Grievance palpable but BNP’s stance still unclear

A sense of frustration against the Indian government has gripped the opposition BNP following the 12th general election in Bangladesh. Many BNP leaders are raising questions about the Indian government’s role in the last general election and criticizing the neighboring country. There are varying opinions as to how much BNP would continue with anti-India politics.

BNP is yet to finalise its stance on the issue. Several senior BNP leaders said the issue might be discussed at the party’s standing committee meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, a movement to boycott Indian products in Bangladesh has gained traction on social media. BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on 20 March expressed solidarity with the movement. He threw away his Indian shawl publicly in front of the BNP office at Nayapaltan. The leaders-activists accompanying him set the shawl on fire.

Rizvi told Prothom Alo on Saturday that he threw away his shawl as a symbolic protest against the Indian government. He claimed his party was aware of his protest. However, Rizvi’s protest has given rise to much discussion in the party.

Several members of the standing committee said they are not sure whether Rizvi’s act was outburst of his personal emotion or was a party decision.

