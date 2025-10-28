Next parliament to complete constitutional reforms within 9 months

To implement the constitutional reform proposals outlined in the July National Charter, an official order titled ‘July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order–2025’ will be issued first. Following that, a referendum will be held to secure public consent on the proposed reforms.

The next parliament, in addition to carrying out its regular legislative functions, will act as a Constitutional Reform Council for its first 270 days (nine months) in office. During this time, the parliament will incorporate into the Constitution the proposals that pass through the referendum.

According to relevant sources, the National Consensus Commission is set to recommend this process of implementation for the July Charter to the government. The commission will formally submit its proposal to the interim government today, Tuesday in the afternoon.

The commission’s recommendations will also include an alternative plan for implementation of the July Charter outlining what should happen if the reforms are not implemented within the 270-day timeframe. However, details of this alternative could not be confirmed as of Monday.

One source within the consensus commission said that, under the alternative discussed by the commission, the government would draft the constitutional reform proposals in the form of a bill (a draft constitutional amendment law) and place it before the people in a referendum.