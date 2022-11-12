Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur

AB Siddique Mithu, convener of press sub-committee of BNP’s Faridpur divisional rally, said, “The government is trying to hinder the rally but their ill efforts will not see success.”

Thousands of leaders and followers of the BNP and its associate bodies have turned out for the party’s rally in Faridpur, overcoming various obstacles and a bus strike that began on Friday morning.

The rally, organised by Faridpur district unit BNP, formally began at 11 am on Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution ground, around 6km away of the district town.