Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested 9 hrs after being detained

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been shown arrested by police over nine hours after he was detained from his Gulshan house.

The leader was at the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) as of filing this report at 7:30 pm. DB detained him at around 9:30 am.

Asked about the decision of police about Mirza Fakhrul, DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the BNP leader has been shown arrested in the case filed with Paltan police station over death of a police member and torching vehicles.