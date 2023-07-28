Awami League will keep BNP under ‘surveillance’

Ruling Awami League wants to keep BNP’s programmes under ‘surveillance’, not just on the streets, but in various localities and areas. The party’s central leaders have said that it is more or less certain that BNP is going to boycott the election. Under these circumstances, Awami League is more focused on tackling BNP’s movement rather than its own election campaign.
Several sources at the ruling party’s policymaking level have said that it is the party’s decision to also remain on the streets whenever BNP stages any rally or grand rally. Awami League has taken this position in order to challenge every single move of BNP. It has been on the streets since last December with counter programmes. Now, however, they will spread this from the capital Dhaka to other big cities, even localities and other areas.
Over the last two days while BNP has been negotiating with the police over the venue for its grand rally, Awami League too has repeatedly being changing its venue. They first had planned a rally at the southern gate of the national mosque Baitul Mukarram on Thursday. But on Wednesday, the police turned down Awami League along with BNP, not giving permission for rallies at those venues.
After that Awami League had been holding discussions with the police over venues for the rally, including the Mahanagar Natyamancha in Gulistan, the Dhaka University sports grounds, Suhrawardy Udyan and the old trade fair site at Agargaon. At the same time, the party leaders were discussing the matter among themselves too. Finally the venue was fixed at the Baitul Mukarram mosque south gate.
BNP shifted its programme by a day to Friday and Awami League followed suit.
A central committee leader of Awami League, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the decision was to hold rallies on the streets if BNP held rallies on the streets. Had BNP been agreeable to holding its rally at the Golapbagh grounds, then Awami League would not have objected to holding their rally at the Agargaon trade fair venue or any other grounds. But the rally would have to be on the same day.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on the same issue, Awami League presidium member Kamrul Islam said, “We will prepare for the election from the streets. How will there be an election if we relinquish the seats? BNP wasn’t to create slashes and chaos in order to disrupt the election. They will not be given a change to do so.”
Counter programmes a ‘success’
Senior leaders of Awami League feel that the decision to take up programmes on the same day as BNP’s marches and rallies, has been a successful political strategy.
Awami League leaders and activists have been cautioned against clashing with the opposition
The sources said that had Awami League not taken up counter programmes from December, BNP would have put pressure on the government. This would deliver a wrong message to Awami League leaders and activists. They will tackle BNP in the streets and the administration as well as the law enforcement will also put press of the party.
Speaking to persons at various levels within the party, it was learnt that so far the government’s decision has been not to block and halt BNP’s programmes. However, the party will be placed under even more pressure to join the rallies by revivng cases against the party leaders.
While not directly obstructing the meetings and rallies, there will be an increase in activities such as reviving old cases against BNP leaders and activists, searches conducted by the law enforcement agencies, surveillance and arrests. Meanwhile, Awami League leaders and activists have been cautioned against clashing with the opposition. The course of action will be decided upon after observing BNP’s activities.
A reliable source within Awami League who is involved in implementing the street programme and preparing the election campaign, said that BNP may decide to lay siege to important government installations in the days to come. They may even create circumstances for a continued sit-in on the streets. Awami League’s joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that BNP wants to create chaos and thwart the election. The law enforcement will surely not remain idle. And Awami League too will remain on the streets till the election, ready to tackle any disorder. Awami League will do whatever is required to hold the election in accordance to the constitution.
Part of election preparations
There is talk within various levels of Awami League that it is clear that BNP will not only boycott the election, but try to obstruct it too. At this juncture, Awami League’s main focus is on holding the election in time. The party leaders feel, the activities of the foreign quarters will continue until the election schedule is announced (presumably around the beginning of November). BNP too, in this span of time, will stage large rallies and other programmes on the streets to draw the attention of the foreigners. They will try to bring Dhaka to a standstill. Once the schedule is announced, BNP may take on more hard-hitting programmes.
Several sources in Awami League’s central committee say that by staying on the streets with counter programmes, they are managing to keep BNP under pressure. At the same time, there are preparing for the election and campaigning. Meanwhile, Awami League has been holding programmes inside and outside of Dhaka with its aspirant election candidates. Leaders and activists are joining all the programmes with slogans, banners and festoons highlighting the government’s development achievements. They are seeking the people’s mandate in favour of the ‘boat’. This is actually election campaigning.
In August, the month of mourning, Awami League generally holds discussions and seminars rather than large street programmes. But, party leaders say, this time even the mourning programmes will be held on the streets.
An Awami League central committee leaders and member of parliament, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that as the participation of the opposition in parliament is uncertain, importance is being given to keep the streets in control. If the election is to be held on time, it is imperative for the streets to remain in Awami League’s control.