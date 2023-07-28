Awami League will keep BNP under ‘surveillance’

Over the last two days while BNP has been negotiating with the police over the venue for its grand rally, Awami League too has repeatedly being changing its venue. They first had planned a rally at the southern gate of the national mosque Baitul Mukarram on Thursday. But on Wednesday, the police turned down Awami League along with BNP, not giving permission for rallies at those venues.

After that Awami League had been holding discussions with the police over venues for the rally, including the Mahanagar Natyamancha in Gulistan, the Dhaka University sports grounds, Suhrawardy Udyan and the old trade fair site at Agargaon. At the same time, the party leaders were discussing the matter among themselves too. Finally the venue was fixed at the Baitul Mukarram mosque south gate.

BNP shifted its programme by a day to Friday and Awami League followed suit.

A central committee leader of Awami League, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the decision was to hold rallies on the streets if BNP held rallies on the streets. Had BNP been agreeable to holding its rally at the Golapbagh grounds, then Awami League would not have objected to holding their rally at the Agargaon trade fair venue or any other grounds. But the rally would have to be on the same day.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on the same issue, Awami League presidium member Kamrul Islam said, “We will prepare for the election from the streets. How will there be an election if we relinquish the seats? BNP wasn’t to create slashes and chaos in order to disrupt the election. They will not be given a change to do so.”