State must ensure compensations, allowance to martyrs’ families: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the interim government to ensure compensation and allowances from the state to all the families of martyrs and others who fall prey to enforced disappeared, paralyzed and crippled during the anti-autocratic movement.

“I am requesting the interim government to ensure compensation and allowances from the state to the families of martyrs and enforced disappeared people as well as those who were left paralyzed and crippled in the anti-autocratic movement during the last 16 years,” said Mirza Fakhrul.

BNP secretary general was addressing a memorial rally organised in memory of the martyrs who were killed in the last 16 years during their fight against the fascism at the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon.