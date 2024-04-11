People spend this Eid in sorrow and sufferings: Mirza Fakhrul

This Eid-ul-Fitr has brought sorrows and sufferings to the common people, remarked Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.

“Usually we give our wives and children clothes during Eid, but we cannot do so. We buy good food but we cannot offer that food,” he said.

The BNP general secretary made this comment after visiting the grave of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the morning.