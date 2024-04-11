People spend this Eid in sorrow and sufferings: Mirza Fakhrul
This Eid-ul-Fitr has brought sorrows and sufferings to the common people, remarked Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.
“Usually we give our wives and children clothes during Eid, but we cannot do so. We buy good food but we cannot offer that food,” he said.
The BNP general secretary made this comment after visiting the grave of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the morning.
Mirza Fakhrul said this Eid has brought sorrows and sufferings to the people of Bangladesh. The government’s failure is responsible for this situation. The economy of Bangladesh is being completely destroyed in a well-planned manner for a long time. The incumbent government has been doing all these to make the country dependent on others, he claimed.
Mirza Fakhrul also stated, “Difficult times are prevailing. Many opposition leaders and activists are still languishing in jail. Since assuming power, the government has abducted, killed, oppressed and imprisoned many of our leaders and activists.”
Mentioning that the people of the country are struggling for democracy and their rights, the BNP secretary general said that the struggle is going on. “People’s movement can never fail. People will defeat this government through struggle.”
In response to a question on the attack on banks and police stations by separatists in Bandarban, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that this government has come to power with the assignment of making Bangladesh dependent on others. This started with the incident of BDR in Pilkhana. They are proceeding with the assignment of breaking the morale of the members of Bangladesh Army and making the country’s security system completely dependent on others.
Apart from the party general secretary, standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and other senior leaders recited fatiha at the grave of late president Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-bangla Nagar and placed wreaths. They prayed for the forgiveness of the late leader’s soul.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia used to visit her husband Ziaur Rahman’s grave every Eid. Since Khaleda Zia went to jail in the corruption case on 8 February, 2018, the party general secretary and the standing committee members have been continuing this.
On behalf of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, BNP secretary general conveyed the Eid message to the people.
Mirza Fakhrul at Iqbal Hasan Mahmud’s residence
After placing wreaths at Ziaur Rahman’s grave, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with some other party leaders went to the residence of Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, a member of the party’s standing committee at Asad Gate and inquired about his wife Rumana Mahmud and his family members.
He exchanged Eid greetings with them too. Currently, former state minister for power Iqbal Hasan Mahmud is staying outside the country.