No alternative to movement to free Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there is no alternative to movement to free the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia.

“We don’t have any other alternative left before us. We have only one way--movement, movement and movement. This movement has to be intensified,” Fakhrul said while speaking at a rally in front of National Press Club on Monday morning.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies took part in the rally demanding Khaleda Zia be released and sent abroad for treatment.