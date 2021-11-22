No alternative to movement to free Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

Fakhrul Islam said, “I urge brothers and sisters of my party, please don’t show any imprudence as we had to pay a steep price due to this in the past. We would free our leader Khaleda Zia and send her abroad for better treatment through a peaceful movement taking people with us.”
“The prices of essentials have skyrocketed. So, let’s unite and oust this government.”
He urged other political parties to become united to establish democracy in the country by forming a non-partisan government.
The BNP leader said the party will submit memorandums to deputy commissioners (DC) of all districts on 24 November demanding Khaleda Zia’s release and her treatment abroad.
“If she is not still freed, our movement would get tougher and tougher,” Fakhrul added.
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, “Creating obstacles to Khaleda Zia’s advance treatment is tantamount to hatching a conspiracy to kill her. Release Khaleda Zia immediately, otherwise you will be in trouble.”
Standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, the chairperson’s advisors Abdus Salam and Amanullah Aman, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, assistant organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad, central publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, central leaders Nazim Uddin Alam, Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas and Ishraque Hossain.