No compromise on Bangabandhu sculpture issue: Tofail

Veteran politician and ruling Awami League advisory council member Tofail Ahmed on Wednesday warned that there would be no compromise on construction of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, state-run news agency BSS reports.
“There are sculptures in the countries of the world and there is no slightest compromise on the matter of sculpture.’ he said.
He emphatically said that as long as Bangladesh and people of Bengal exist Bangabandhu will remain in the core of our hearts and thus sculpture of Bangabandhu must be built and none can stop it.
The elderly politician said this while virtually addressing a discussion on the Great Victory Day today at Bhola Bangla School premises as chief guest.
Organised by the district AL, Tofail said the conspiracy was not over yet, adding that when Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country toward highway of development and progress, when the country people are delighted to witness Bangladesh as a role model of development in the international world, at that time, the defeated force of 1971’s war has started hatching conspiracy again with the sculpture issue.
Conveying greetings to the people of the country on the great Victory Day, he said, “On 7 March 1971 , the Father of the Nation, through his historic speech, made 7.5 crore people of Bengal stand in one line.”
“After nine months bloody struggle, we clinched the final victory on this day,” he said.
District Awami League vice president Dost Mahmud chaired the programme.
Earlier, the leaders and workers of the AL paid homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and the freedom fighter memorial in front of the district AL office.