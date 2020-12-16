No compromise on Bangabandhu sculpture issue: Tofail

Veteran politician and ruling Awami League advisory council member Tofail Ahmed on Wednesday warned that there would be no compromise on construction of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, state-run news agency BSS reports.

“There are sculptures in the countries of the world and there is no slightest compromise on the matter of sculpture.’ he said.

He emphatically said that as long as Bangladesh and people of Bengal exist Bangabandhu will remain in the core of our hearts and thus sculpture of Bangabandhu must be built and none can stop it.

The elderly politician said this while virtually addressing a discussion on the Great Victory Day today at Bhola Bangla School premises as chief guest.