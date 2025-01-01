Maintaining unity in New Year's politics is a major challenge
Bangladesh has entered the New Year with aspirations for reforms and elections. Although there is no specific roadmap yet, leaders from various political parties, including BNP, are putting pressure on the interim government to expedite elections. The pressure could also increase regarding the issue of reforms.
Since the fall of the authoritarian Awami rule following the uprising on 5 August, unity between political parties, other stakeholders, and students had emerged around the issues of reforms and elections. However, some differences of opinion have already emerged regarding these matters. Political analysts believe that the political climate could heat up this year.
There is increasing distance between political parties and the interim government on whether reforms should come before elections. BNP, one of the main political parties, and most of its allied parties are pushing for reforms to be completed swiftly, followed by elections. BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that they want elections this year.
On the other hand, student leaders are advocating for completing all reforms before the elections.
In the politics of the New Year, reforms, elections, and unity will be the main focus. Analysts believe that maintaining unity will be a major challenge for the interim government.
Political analyst professor Mahbub Ullah told Prothom Alo that the reason for the fracture in the unprecedented national unity is the uncertainty regarding the timing of the elections. There is a belief that the government might delay the elections under the guise of reforms, which is fueling suspicion.
From the government’s side, there are statements about initiating talks with political parties in a short time. An advisor told Prothom Alo that the government is considering solving the problems. After the reports of the reform commissions are submitted, the government plans to start discussions with political parties from the beginning of February.
Roadmap after discussions
The six reform commissions formed for electoral systems, police administration, the judiciary, anti-corruption measures, public administration, and the constitution are expected to submit their reports by the first week of January. Since five of other reform commissions were set up later, their reports will be due by February. Therefore, the focus on reforms will dominate discussions at the start of the year.
BNP and its allies are calling for reforms in essential areas before elections. They suggest that the full responsibility for reforms be left to an elected government. Jamaat-e-Islami, shifting from its previous stance, now also speaks of necessary reforms. However, several other parties, including the Islamic Andolan and the Gono Odhikar Parishad, are calling for complete reforms before the elections. Despite differences on whether reforms or elections should come first, all parties are demanding a roadmap quickly.
The chief advisor of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, will discuss these matters with political parties and stakeholders in February. The discussion will focus on how much reform can be done before elections, how the reforms will be implemented, and when elections can be held. The goal will be to finalize a roadmap based on consensus.
New party
The student-led anti-discrimination movement that led the July uprising, along with the Jatiya Nagorik Committee formed after the uprising, is reportedly in the final stages of forming a new political party. Sources from both organisations said that they aim to announce the new party in January, with preparations, including drafting a party manifesto, already underway.
Questions arise
BNP and other parties assert that they have no objections to young people forming a new party. However, doubts are emerging due to the involvement of three student leaders in the interim government as advisers. This has raised concerns about whether a 'king’s party' is being formed with government support.
The anti-discrimination student movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have adopted an anti-India stance, which BNP does not object to, as it too had a similar position.
However, BNP leaders are unhappy with remarks opposing the liberation war and the 1972 constitution, raising suspicions about whether the new party is being formed with an anti-liberation war stance.
The anti-discrimination student movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee deny these allegations. Saleh Uddin Sifat, the joint spokesperson for the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, told Prothom Alo that they want to see youth-driven politics in the New Year, which will reflect the aspirations of the July uprising.
Why BNP and its allies are suspicious
In October, the anti-discrimination student movement called for the resignation of president Md Sahabuddin, creating suspicion within BNP about their intentions whether they want to create a constitutional vacuum.
BNP openly opposed this demand. Due to various parties’ stances, the student movement was forced to retract this demand. Additionally, BNP leaders have not taken easily to some of the student leaders’ criticism of political parties. The initiative to publish the 'Declaration of the July uprising' also upset BNP leadership.
One of the leaders of Ganatantra Mancha and general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, Saiful Haque, told Prothom Alo that when unity is most needed, some actions by student leaders are increasing divisions.
Tensions between BNP and Jamaat
Two leaders from the Ganatantra Mancha and the 12-party alliance involved in the simultaneous movement told Prothom Alo that Jamaat-e-Islami is secretly supporting the formation of a new party and is thinking about forming an electoral alliance to compete with BNP.
BNP also suspects the same. This has led to tensions between BNP and Jamaat. Recently, BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticized Jamaat, accusing them of trying to take advantage of the current situation. Jamaat has issued a counter statement in response to these accusations.
The relationship between the two parties has been strained for years, and while Jamaat was absent from the simultaneous movement led by BNP, the two parties have somewhat reconciled in the later stages of the movement, jointly carrying out actions. Sources within BNP said that after the fall of the authoritarian government, Jamaat is trying to establish itself as a major force behind the July uprising, which has affected the relationship between the two parties.
Regarding the issue of reforms and elections, BNP and its allies accuse Jamaat of playing a dual role. However, Jamaat leaders deny these allegations, with Jamaat’s central publicity secretary Matiur Rahman Akand stating that they, like other parties, are calling for necessary reforms before elections.
Meanwhile, Islamic parties like the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, and the Khelafat Majlis have made efforts to form an electoral alliance, but it has not progressed significantly. In the new year, there could be significant polarization among liberal, left-wing, and right-wing parties regarding the upcoming elections.
Will BNP hit the streets?
BNP will wait until February for a roadmap on elections. After that, the party might increase pressure on the government with some actions. However, BNP leaders do not want to create a situation that would remove the interim government. They believe that although the interim government has failed in various aspects like controlling inflation and maintaining law and order, removing it could lead to chaos, which BNP does not want.
On the other hand, BNP intends to see the completion of trials for genocide against Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders through this government, as there are concerns about evading responsibility for these trials. Therefore, BNP will be patient but increase pressure for elections.
The Awami League, which has been labeled as fascist, will find it difficult to return to politics. However, as elections approach, they may attempt a comeback.
Mujibur Rahman Manju, the member secretary of the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, told Prothom Alo that the New Year should focus on reducing divisions and maintaining unity, a responsibility shared by the interim government, political parties, and all stakeholders.