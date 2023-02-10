BCL attacks Chhatra Odhikar men thrice in Bogura

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men have allegedly attacked Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists thrice in Bogura. Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders said they were attacked by ruling party student wing men when they were going to join a programme of Gano Adhikar Parishad.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders also alleged that police obstructed their programme.

BCL men swooped down on Chhatra Odhikar leaders at around 11:30am at Yakubia School intersection, PTI intersection and Rahman Nagar area leaving 18 leaders-activists injured. Chhatra Odhikar leaders allege that Bogura district BCL president Sajib Saha led the attack.