BCL attacks Chhatra Odhikar men thrice in Bogura

Denying the allegation, Sajib Saha said, “No Chhatra League attacked them. I heard general students barred them when they were trying to create chaos in the city. Let them prove the allegation that I led the attack.”
Gana Odhikar Parishad organised a human chain and protest rally at Sat Matha area in the city protesting price hike of essential commodity, oil, gas and electricity.
Inspector Shahinuzzaman of Bogura Sadar police outpost said the law enforcers obstructed as they tried to bring out a procession without taking permission.
He denied knowledge of any attack as no one brought about any such complaint.
The injured persons include Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s central social welfare secretary Mohammad Sajal, Bogura district unit president Mizanur Rahman, general secretary Farhad Ali, deputy organising secretary Saikat Ali, religious affairs secretary Mohibullah, Sherpur upazila’s general secretary Rakibul Hasan, activists Mahamudul Hasan, Hasibul, Abu Sayeed and Tanin. Rakibul has been admitted to upzila health complex while the others received first aid.
Chhatra Odhikar’s Bogura district president Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they informed police of their programme beforehand. As per previous announcement, they went to Sat Matha area with procession and hold a rally there. The procession headed towards Colony Bazar area defying police obstruction. Then came the BCL leaders who attacked the procession with local weapons at Yakubia Mofiz Paglar morh area. The procession was dispersed as the attack left several injured. Around 30 BCL men led by Sajib Saha attacked again while Chhatra Odhikar Parishad men tried to reorganize at PTI intersection.
Mizanur said as some of their leaders-activists went to Rahman Nagar area where BCL men took 8-10 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad to an under-construction building and beat them up mercilessly.