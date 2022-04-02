Not a student, yet he controls all activities at CU

Students at Comilla University need to sign a bond during admission that they will not get involved in politics. But Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) openly has political activity on campus.

Md Ilias Mia now controls the BCL politics of the university. He is no more a student and is a father now. Although it takes five years to complete university education (honours and masters), Ilias Mia has been staying on the campus for 15 years.

Sources said, BCL under the leadership of Ilias has been involved with recruitment manipulation, tender manipulation, attacks on teachers, occupying residential halls forcibly, use of arms and even murder. Last Thursday, some 30 to 40 leaders and activists of BCL led by the president and general secretary intercepted the vehicle of the VC demanding jobs in the university and contracting work in the different development activities.

The university administration is apparently helpless at the power of BCL leaders-activists although the VC AFM Abdul Moeen has said he would go by the rules in running the university.