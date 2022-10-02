An evil force wants to show minorities not safe during AL govt: Quader

Urging all to remain alert, Quader said an evil force wants to mean that the minorities are not safe under the Awami League regime.

“The puja committee told me that none gets punished for communal attacks ... many criminals were brought to justice in Bangladesh under the Sheikh Hasina government. Even, members of her own party (AL) have been sent to jail. Perpetrators will not be spared if they carry out attacks on Hindu temples, houses and puja mandaps,” he said.

The AL general secretary said the national election is approaching and ahead of the polls, the vested quarter, by conducting attacks on the Hindus community, wants to inform the Indian government that those were carried out by the Awami League.

“So, remain alter against the evil force,” he added.