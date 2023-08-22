BNP-Jamaat distance narrows, but no simultaneous programmes now

The ouster of the ruling Awami League government is the goal of the movement of both BNP and Jamaat, but this time BNP is sidestepping Jamaat in the anti-government movement. The 20-party alliance split as part of it, and many new alliances emerged, but Jamaat joined none of them.

The BNP held no formal or informal talks with Jammt on the simultaneous movement and programmes either, and Jamaat felt a little offended. Jamaat, however, joined the simultaneous movement at the beginning but backed off when BNP issued no statement after the arrest of Jamaat ameer.

Regarding this, a central assistant secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami told Prothom Alo on Monday that people want all opposition parties altogether to oust this government. For this reason, those who should play a role and who aspire to come to power must move forward to unite everyone.

Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to a life term imprisonment for crimes against humanity committed in 1971, died on the night of 14 August. Though BNP never expressed condolence over the execution and deaths of several top Jamaat leaders convicted of crimes against humanity, the party condoled the death of Delwar Hossain Sayedee. Speculations are rife that BNP condoled the death of Delwar Hossain Sayedee on the political equation of its one-point movement and in the context of the next national election.