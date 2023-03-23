BNP misused caretaker govt system, AL delegation to US ambassador

According to the sources in the AL delegation, the two sides discussed contemporary political issues, including the upcoming general election, in the meeting.

Referring to his recent meetings with the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at different times, US ambassador Peter Haas said that the opposition wants the national polls to be held under a neutral government. The ambassador asked about Awami League’s stance over this issue.

In response, the delegation told him that the system of caretaker government was the outcome of Awami League’s movement. However, BNP misused the system during the polls in 2001 and 2006. The unelected government of ‘1/11’ came as a result of this, the AL leaders added.

Besides, the system of caretaker government does not exist in any country in the world except Pakistan. In this context, it is clear that the AL will not go beyond the constitution, they said.

The delegation also assured the US ambassador of a free and fair election.