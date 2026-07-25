Jamaat ameer tells party leaders-activists to be ‘very careful’

Opposition leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman urged party leaders and activists to be cautious, saying, “If you are wearing white clothes, you have to be careful... It is often said that stains show up on white clothes. That is not entirely true. White clothes may get fewer stains, but whatever stain appears becomes highly visible. (Be) very careful.”

Stressing that Jamaat-e-Islami does not compromise on morality grounds, the party chief said members found guilty of wrongdoing would be given a chance to reform if the offence was minor, but strict action would be taken in cases of serious misconduct.

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing the members’ (Rukon) conference organised by the party’s Dhaka district unit at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) Multipurpose Hall in the capital.