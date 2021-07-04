Nurul-Rashed conflict 'solved amicably' hours after show cause notices

A dispute between Nurul Haque Nur and Rashed Khan over the leadership of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad has been solved for the time being.

Both leaders on Sunday evening made the announcements of the solution of their problems after the day-long counter statements between the two .

Nurul Haque Nur in a statement in Facebook on Sunday evening said, “A joint meeting of Bangladesh Chhatra, Jubo and Sramik Odhikhar Parishad has decided to reinstate Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s acting convener Mohammad Rashed Khan and joint convener Sohrab Hossain in their respective posts. Also, the central leaders were asked to hold councils of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad within 30 July and Jubo Odhikar Parishad within 17 September to form new committees.”

Rashed also gave a Facebook status simultaneously expressing apology over the incident and said the misunderstanding with Nurul has been resolved.

“There was a misunderstanding between Nur and me, which has been resolved through a discussion. We hope we would be more cautious in future,” he wrote.