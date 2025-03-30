Fakhrul urges Dr Yunus to remove advisers compromising govt’s neutrality

Fakhrul said a quarter is consciously trying to delay the election to put BNP in trouble, as they believe BNP will come to power if the election is held.

"There is a tendency to delay elections for certain interests of a quarter, but I don't find any logical reason for delaying it due to reforms. Reforms will continue so will the election. Still, we have said that for a meaningful election, for an acceptable election, the minimum reforms are necessary," he said.

Asked what BNP may do if there is a potential crisis regarding the elections, he reiterated that they will again take to the streets in the interests of the people and restore their right to vote.

The BNP leader said the people of Bangladesh have always fought for liberal democracy and firmly believe in it. "The people are deeply religious, but they are not fanatic and will not allow anything bad to be done in the name of religion."

He alleged that the Awami League has made efforts to create fear of the emergence of militancy for its own benefit, but Bangladesh has not experienced any religious fanaticism in the 54 years since its independence.

Fakhrul, however, warned that if liberal parties are suppressed or denied opportunities in politics, there is a significant risk of the rise of extremism in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the people will decide whether the Awami League should continue in politics, stressing that those involved in genocide should face swift trial.

Fakhrul rejected some people's perception that BNP is a pro-Indian party, stating that their party's focus is solely on Bangladesh's national interest.

He said BNP has consistently prioritised the country's welfare since its inception, under the leadership of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia.