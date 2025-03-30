Fakhrul urges Dr Yunus to remove advisers compromising govt’s neutrality
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus should remove the advisers who are compromising the neutrality of his government.
Speaking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also warned that their party would not accept a government that loses its neutrality ahead of the election.
"We expect complete neutrality from the government. We expect this even more from Professor Yunus. If he believes that anyone is undermining this neutrality, they should be removed from his cabinet. He should remain very clean," Fakhrul said.
He also said if the Chief Adviser fails to take such actions, people will begin to believe that the government is unable to maintain its neutrality.
"We have recently seen reports in the newspapers about certain advisers, which have left us disappointed with the government's impartiality," Fakhrul said.
He pointed out that some advisers, who are connected with a political party, are using government funds in various sectors for purposes that cannot be considered impartial.
The BNP leader alleged that government resources are being utilised to promote a political party.
"These activities are undoubtedly eroding impartiality. We are also overlooking several issues, such as government funds being allocated for development in specific areas, as well as for mosques and temples of these areas," he observed.
The BNP leader said such activities send a message that a section of the interim government is not neutral.
Fakhrul also expressed frustration over the Chief Adviser's failure to provide a clear election roadmap to hold the election by December this year.
"What I believe is that the lack of a specific election roadmap reflects their political inexperience. I am sorry to say that," he said.
He thinks if a clear roadmap were provided, it would significantly reduce the existing political crisis, allowing political parties to focus on the elections and move forward with the electoral process.
Fakhrul said a quarter is consciously trying to delay the election to put BNP in trouble, as they believe BNP will come to power if the election is held.
"There is a tendency to delay elections for certain interests of a quarter, but I don't find any logical reason for delaying it due to reforms. Reforms will continue so will the election. Still, we have said that for a meaningful election, for an acceptable election, the minimum reforms are necessary," he said.
Asked what BNP may do if there is a potential crisis regarding the elections, he reiterated that they will again take to the streets in the interests of the people and restore their right to vote.
The BNP leader said the people of Bangladesh have always fought for liberal democracy and firmly believe in it. "The people are deeply religious, but they are not fanatic and will not allow anything bad to be done in the name of religion."
He alleged that the Awami League has made efforts to create fear of the emergence of militancy for its own benefit, but Bangladesh has not experienced any religious fanaticism in the 54 years since its independence.
Fakhrul, however, warned that if liberal parties are suppressed or denied opportunities in politics, there is a significant risk of the rise of extremism in the country.
Replying to a question, he said the people will decide whether the Awami League should continue in politics, stressing that those involved in genocide should face swift trial.
Fakhrul rejected some people's perception that BNP is a pro-Indian party, stating that their party's focus is solely on Bangladesh's national interest.
He said BNP has consistently prioritised the country's welfare since its inception, under the leadership of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia.
The BNP leader criticised certain individuals on social media, accusing them of inciting anarchy and serving foreign interests aimed at harming Bangladesh.
He said it is in no way acceptable to make the Bangladesh Army controversial, as it is a patriotic force, recognised both nationally and internationally.
Fakhrul recalled the role of the army during 5 August, emphasising its commitment to the people.
He criticised those attempting to tarnish the army's reputation, asserting that they do not act in the country's interests.
The BNP leader expressed a positive view regarding Professor Yunus' visit to China, stating it sends a positive message. He also stressed the importance of building relations with China, considering Bangladesh's geopolitical needs.
Fakhrul reiterated that BNP's policy is to maintain good relations with all countries, including China, the US, the UK, the EU, and neighbouring countries like India, Pakistan, and Myanmar, as Bangladesh is a small nation and needs to engage with these powers for its own benefit.