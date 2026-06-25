Jamaat-led 11-party alliance announces 36-day programme marking 2 years of July uprising
The 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a 36-day programme to mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising of 2024.
The programmes were announced on Thursday, at a press conference held at Jamaat-e-Islami’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, by the party’s Assistant Secretary General, Hamidur Rahman Azad.
The programme includes seminars in all districts and metropolitan areas from 1 to 15 July demanding implementation of the referendum verdict; a human chain in front of the National Parliament and submission of a memorandum to the Speaker by families of the martyrs on 6 July; a national seminar in the capital on 8 July; a discussion meeting in Dhaka with women’s participation on 20 July; an exhibition from 23 to 25 July; prayers in mosques across the country and observances by followers of other faiths at their respective places of worship on 31 July; and nationwide rallies up to the upazila level, including in the capital, on 5 August.
The alliance has also planned commemorative gatherings at sites associated with the July uprising across the capital and the country, as well as graffiti-drawing programmes nationwide.
At the press conference, Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the 11-party alliance, said the 36-day programme would be implemented on different dates. The alliance’s liaison committee will determine those dates through meetings.
He added that previously announced rallies in several metropolitan cities would take place on their scheduled dates. The previously announced nationwide marches on 4 July, excluding the capital, will also go ahead.
At 11:00 am, the alliance’s liaison committee held a meeting to finalise the 36-day programme marking what it described as the anniversary of the “brutalities” committed during the tenure of the previous fascist government. The press conference was held after the meeting.
Among those present at the meeting were Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP); Ataullah Amin, senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis; Billal Hossain Miazi, acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party; Mostafizur Rahman (Iran), chairman of the Bangladesh Labour Party; Abdul Majed Athari, senior nayeb-e-ameer of the Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party; Abdullah Al Mamun, joint general secretary of the AB Party; and Iqbal Hossain, general secretary of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party, among others.