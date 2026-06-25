Jamaat-led 11-party alliance announces 36-day programme marking 2 years of July uprising

The 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a 36-day programme to mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising of 2024.

The programmes were announced on Thursday, at a press conference held at Jamaat-e-Islami’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, by the party’s Assistant Secretary General, Hamidur Rahman Azad.

The programme includes seminars in all districts and metropolitan areas from 1 to 15 July demanding implementation of the referendum verdict; a human chain in front of the National Parliament and submission of a memorandum to the Speaker by families of the martyrs on 6 July; a national seminar in the capital on 8 July; a discussion meeting in Dhaka with women’s participation on 20 July; an exhibition from 23 to 25 July; prayers in mosques across the country and observances by followers of other faiths at their respective places of worship on 31 July; and nationwide rallies up to the upazila level, including in the capital, on 5 August.