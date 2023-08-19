If India takes any steps against the people, that would be very unfortunate: Fakhrul

He said, "We saw a report in the newspapers, quoting Deutsche Welle. If that is true, it is very unfortunate. If India takes any steps against the people of Bangladesh, that would be very unfortunate. We think this would not be good for the people of Bangladesh or for the people of this region."

The BNP secretary general said the root cause of the crisis in Bangladesh is the target for a one-party rule to be established by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Inhuman torture has been inflicted on the people of Bangladesh by the state machinery in the last 15 years to fulfill that target, he said, adding 'a totally deep state' has been built by state terrorism.

India is a democratic country and they talk about democracy, so this is not expected from them, if the news is true, Fakhrul said.

Mirza Fakhrul expects India to respect the democratic aspirations of the Bangladesh people and for them to fully support an inclusive, free and fair election under a neutral non-party government.