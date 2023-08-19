If India takes any steps against the people, that would be very unfortunate: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said if India takes any steps against the people of Bangladesh, that would be very unfortunate.
The BNP leader said this while answering queries of newsmen at an event to mark the 43rd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Sechhasebok Dal at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Saturday morning.
Mirza Fakhrul made this remark when his attention was drawn to a media report that India had sent a diplomatic message to the US, favouring the Sheikh Hasina government.
He said, "We saw a report in the newspapers, quoting Deutsche Welle. If that is true, it is very unfortunate. If India takes any steps against the people of Bangladesh, that would be very unfortunate. We think this would not be good for the people of Bangladesh or for the people of this region."
The BNP secretary general said the root cause of the crisis in Bangladesh is the target for a one-party rule to be established by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Inhuman torture has been inflicted on the people of Bangladesh by the state machinery in the last 15 years to fulfill that target, he said, adding 'a totally deep state' has been built by state terrorism.
India is a democratic country and they talk about democracy, so this is not expected from them, if the news is true, Fakhrul said.
Mirza Fakhrul expects India to respect the democratic aspirations of the Bangladesh people and for them to fully support an inclusive, free and fair election under a neutral non-party government.
He said, "We would never say this, but are compelled to, because if the news is true, they are interfering in the internal politics of Bangladesh."
In response to another question, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We want to emphatically state that there is no possibility of a fundamentalist party coming to power here. It has been seen that no fundamentalist party came to power in 50 years of this country. Rather their strength has been weakened."
The BNP leader said the government has destroyed the economy and prospects of Bangladesh in a planned manner. Now they are trying to establish a monarchy, holding the people hostage. Now the people and all the parties have united to get back their rights. The people will certainly win in the struggle of the one-point movement.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir placed a wreath at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital to mark the 43rd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Swechhashebok Dal on Saturday morning.