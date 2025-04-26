24 new parties in 8 months, more to follow
New political parties are emerging one after another in the country. As many as 24 new parties have been formed in the eight months since the July uprising.
The latest addition to the list of newly formed parties is the Janata Party Bangladesh (JPB), formed Friday under the leadership of film actor Ilias Kanchan and journalist Shaukat Mahmud.
Another new party has been added to this list today, Saturday. The name of this party is ‘Bangladesh Natundhara Janatar Party’. Besides, there are discussions within the political arena that more new parties are likely to be floated in the coming days.
Among these newly formed parties, only the National Citizen Party (NCP) is a major player in mainstream politics. The emergence of this party, formed by the youths who led the July uprising, is quite a significant event in the country’s politics.
Some 11 parties were founded in the five months from August to December last year. September witnessed the highest number of new parties being founded.
The Nucleus Party of Bangladesh (NPB) was the first new party formed after the mass uprising of students and people. The declaration of the new party came in an event in front of the Dhaka University (DU) central library on 23 August. It was a joint initiative of DU Leadership Development Society advisor professor Mohammad Siddique Hossain and SMD Zidan.
Following that, several new political parties emerged throughout the month of September, including the Jatiyatabadi Ganatantrik Party on 8 September, World Muslim Community on 19 September, Samata Party on 20 December, Bangladesh Janapriyo Party (BPP) on 23 September, Sarbabhaumtwa Andolan on 27 September, Bangladesh Reformist Party (BRP) on 15 September, Bangladesh Muktir Daak 71 on 16 November, Bangladesh Jagrata Party on 28 September and Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party (BGP) on 30 November. Another party named Jatiya Biplabi Parishad declared its formation on 16 December.
As many as 12 new political parties were launched even before the end of the first four months this year. On 28 January, two new political parties – Aam Janatar Dal and Bangladesh Ganotantrik Shakti – were formed on the same day. Before that, another party named the Desh Janata Party was launched on 4 January.
Three new parties were formed in February – Bangladesh Social Democratic Party (BSDP), Bangladesh Jana-odhikar Party and the NCP.
The Jantar Bangladesh Party and Janatar Dal were launched in March. The highest four new parties were launched this month. The Ganatantrik Nagarik Shakti was launched on 11 April, Bhashani Janashakti Party on 13 April, Bangladesh A-Am Janata Party (BAJP) on 17 April and the Janata Party on 25 April.
Another new party was announced today. On Friday, acclaimed film actor and Nirapad Sharak Chai (NISHCHA) leader Ilias Kanchan officially launched a new party. He has become the founding chairman of the party while veteran journalist and former BNP vice chairman Shaukat Mahmood has been appointed as the party’s secretary general. The BNP expelled him from the party on allegations of ‘breaching party discipline’ on 21 March 2023.
Former BNP leader Golam Sarwar Milon has been appointed the executive chairman and spokesperson of the party. He joined the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) from BNP. Lately, he joined the Bikalpadhara Bangladesh before coming to this new party.
Meanwhile, a person named Shafiqul Islam Sabuj Khan served a legal notice to Ilias Kanchan a day before the official launching of the new party. He has a party named the Janatar Bangladesh Party. He issued the legal notice as the name of the new party is quite similar to his party. However, Janata Party Bangladesh chairman Ilias Kanchan is not seeing any serious complication centering this.
Bangladesh Natundhara Janata Party, a new party, is going to officially launch today. A press release sent to the media yesterday mentioned names of several people as party founders, including TM Mamtajul Karim, Muhammad Abdul Ahad Nur, Rezaul Haque, Isharul Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Md Osman Gani and others.
Names of several of these newly formed parties, including the Janapriyo Party and A-Am Janata Party stirred widespread talks on social media. Of these, the A-Am Janata Party, headed by Mohammad Rafiqul Amin, widely known as the chief of Destiny Group, was launched on 17 April. He was released from prison on 15 January after serving 12 years. He has come up with a new party within just three months of that.
In response to a query from newspersons on the day of the launching as to what motivated him to get involved in politics all of a sudden, he said, “Numerous people were hanged or were sentenced to life in prison during the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina. Now, they are all freed in the wake of the regime change. However, I was still in prison as I was not affiliated with any political parties. This too is one of the major factors that moved me to join politics.”
Political experts say that the country witnessed a frenzy of forming new political parties ahead of the past few national polls. The Election Commission (EC) received a total of 93 applications for registration of new political parties ahead of the 12th national parliamentary polls in 2024. The EC has received some 65 applications for registration so far this time.
Names of several newly formed parties are quite different from conventional political parties. Some of the parties with such names are – ‘Bangladesh Reformist Party (BRP)’, ‘Bangladesh Shantir Dal’, ‘Desh Banchao’, ‘Manush Banchao Andolan’, ‘Jatiya Bhumihin Party’, ‘Bangladesh Bekar (unemployed) Samaj’, ‘Bangladesh Janapriyo Party’ and ‘Janatar Katha Bole’.
EC sources said, currently there are 50 political parties registered with the EC. Some 46 more parties have appealed to extend the deadline to submit the application. Most of these parties exist only on papers. They do not have any political agenda and activities. As the EC has extended the deadline to submit the application, it can be assumed that there will be further more political parties.
These parties have sprung up ahead of the 13th parliamentary elections, experts say. They feel such initiatives are common in the pre-election times. In most cases, there are vested interests behind this.
Speaking regarding formation of so many political parties within such a short time, Political analyst professor Mahbub Ullah told Prothom Alo there might be some different intent behind.
“The students (leaders of the July uprising) came to this point through a movement of heavy bloodshed. From that perspective, it was anticipated that they may come up with a political initiative. However, the parties which are coming up now have no other intention than spreading confusion. It is highly likely these parties are backed by a vested quarter.”
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashish Basu