24 new parties in 8 months, more to follow

New political parties are emerging one after another in the country. As many as 24 new parties have been formed in the eight months since the July uprising.

The latest addition to the list of newly formed parties is the Janata Party Bangladesh (JPB), formed Friday under the leadership of film actor Ilias Kanchan and journalist Shaukat Mahmud.

Another new party has been added to this list today, Saturday. The name of this party is ‘Bangladesh Natundhara Janatar Party’. Besides, there are discussions within the political arena that more new parties are likely to be floated in the coming days.

Among these newly formed parties, only the National Citizen Party (NCP) is a major player in mainstream politics. The emergence of this party, formed by the youths who led the July uprising, is quite a significant event in the country’s politics.