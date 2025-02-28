Launching ceremony of National Citizen Party begins

The National Citizen Party (Jatiya Nagorik Party) has begun its launching ceremony at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, with participation of students and supporters from various districts.

The programme began at 4:20 pm with recitation from the holy Quran by Tarequl Islam, a leader of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, followed by recitation of Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible by Jatiya Nagorik Committee leaders Arpita Shyama Dev, Abir Barua, and Alik Mri, respectively.