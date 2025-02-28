Launching ceremony of National Citizen Party begins
The National Citizen Party (Jatiya Nagorik Party) has begun its launching ceremony at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, with participation of students and supporters from various districts.
The programme began at 4:20 pm with recitation from the holy Quran by Tarequl Islam, a leader of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, followed by recitation of Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible by Jatiya Nagorik Committee leaders Arpita Shyama Dev, Abir Barua, and Alik Mri, respectively.
Later, the national anthem was played and all participants stood up to show respect.
They also observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the martyrs of the July mass uprising, and offered prayers as per respective faiths. The formal speeches began at 4:40 pm.
Earlier, a large number of students and people joined the programme with large processions from various parts of the country. They were carrying party and national flags and were overwhelmed in joy and festivity over the inauguration of the party.
There were separate seating arrangements for invited guests, including leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, and representatives from various political parties.
In conversation with Prothom Alo, Nahid Hasan, who came from Naogaon, said, “I feel very good, Alhamdulillah.”
Saiful Islam from Gazipur said they are hopeful about the youth. “They will show us the way in the new Bangladesh.”