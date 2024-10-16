Students protest at declaring Hasnat, Sarjis persona non grata in Rangpur, JaPa demonstrates

Students have formed a human chain protesting against declaring Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, two coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination, as persona non grata in Rangpur by the Jatiya Party.

The human chain was formed under the banner of Students Against Discrimination in front of the main gate of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR) on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party and its student wing, Jatiya Chhatra Samaj, brought out a procession protesting at the “conspiratorial statement” against the party.