Youth have the right to form a new political party: Farhad Mazhar

Farhad Mazhar said, the government election and the people's election is the main bone of contention. If the political parties want elections for the people, then their aim will be to build up a new Bangladesh, to discard the old constitution. If the interim government fails to do that, then the responsibility will fall upon the political parties.

Farhad Mazhar feels that the election is not a problem for the country. Addressing BNP, he said you want to just make a few reforms here and there while keeping the fascist system intact, coming to power again like Awami League. The youth will not accept this.

It will be very easy to resolve the violence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Farhad Mazhar feels. He said, "We have to recognise the rights of the various indigenous people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the rights of the ethnic minorities. They are a part of our state, not outside. So we have to include what sort of Bangladesh they want." He said this is a political crisis and they must be brought to political dialogue. There is no alternative.

Farhad Mazhar said it is very easy to separate Chittagong Hill Tracts, adding, "India is making all sort of hints. There is instigation from outside. We are adding fuel to the fire of these instigations."