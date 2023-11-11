Govt desperate to hold elections of stuffing 43 votes in 57 seconds: Rizv

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged the fascist government has become desperate to hold an election of 'stuffing 43 votes for boat in 57 seconds'.
The BNP leader made the allegation in a virtual press conference on Saturday evening.
This government has become desperate and dreadful to hold a farcical election like in the past, he added.
Criticising the role of police under the current political situation, Rizvi said people are living in a dreadful environment like 1971. A section of partisan police have become the staff of Awami League.
He alleged that BNP leaders and activists are being arrested unabated and DB police arrested Ehsanul Huda when he joined a discussion.
Police arrested Swechchhasebak Dal leader from Burichang in Cumilla and he was found dead the next day. When police went to arrest a BNP leader and lawyer in Faridpur, his wife died in panic. Like in 1971, people are living in the farm lands and in the forest leaving their homes, Rizvi added.
Rizvi made a call to make the blockade from 6:00am on Sunday to 6:am on Tuesday a success, as part of their peaceful movement seeking the election-time neutral government and the resignation of the government.
He alleged, "Our democratic programme is completely peaceful. But the ruling party men are setting fire to vehicles to make the movement of the opposition controversial."
At the press conference, Rizvi said police have arrested 315 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies in 24 hours. During the period, 12 cases were filed and 1370 leaders and activists were accused.