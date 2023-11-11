Govt desperate to hold elections of stuffing 43 votes in 57 seconds: Rizv

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged the fascist government has become desperate to hold an election of 'stuffing 43 votes for boat in 57 seconds'.

The BNP leader made the allegation in a virtual press conference on Saturday evening.

This government has become desperate and dreadful to hold a farcical election like in the past, he added.

Criticising the role of police under the current political situation, Rizvi said people are living in a dreadful environment like 1971. A section of partisan police have become the staff of Awami League.