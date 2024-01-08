BNP to conduct two-day mass contact programme even after election

Earlier, in a written statement, Moyeen Khan had said, the people had given their verdict by observing the hartal (strike). There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The 7 January 'dummy election' must be cancelled and Sheikh Hasina must resign."

BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan claimed that the people had rejected the 7 January 'dummy election'. On behalf of 63 pro-democracy parties including BNP, he extended felicitations to the people in this regard. He said there were many centres all over the country where not a single vote was cast or only a handful of votes were cast.

Moyeen Khan claimed that not a single vote was cast in 19 centres of 196 centres in the Khagracchari hill constituency. This proved that the government and the election commission were worthless.