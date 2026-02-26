Bangladesh Bank incident appears to signal the start of government-backed ‘mob culture’: Shafiqur Rahman

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has said that the situation created at Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday appears to mark the formal beginning of a government-backed ‘mob culture’.

He described it as unfortunate and entirely unacceptable. If such undesirable activities continue at an institution as critically important as Bangladesh Bank, he warned, whatever remains of the country’s economy will also be destroyed.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page at 5:46 am today, Thursday.