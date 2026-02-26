Bangladesh Bank incident appears to signal the start of government-backed ‘mob culture’: Shafiqur Rahman
Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has said that the situation created at Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday appears to mark the formal beginning of a government-backed ‘mob culture’.
He described it as unfortunate and entirely unacceptable. If such undesirable activities continue at an institution as critically important as Bangladesh Bank, he warned, whatever remains of the country’s economy will also be destroyed.
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page at 5:46 am today, Thursday.
Amid day-long protests and tensions by a group of officials and employees at Bangladesh Bank yesterday, Ahsan H Mansur had to step down as governor. The government appointed Md Mostaqur Rahman as the new governor on the same day.
Yesterday, there was also another incident in which an adviser to Ahsan H Mansur was reportedly forced out of the bank by a 'mob'.
The Jamaat ameer said no one has the right to insult respected individuals such as the governor of Bangladesh Bank and his adviser in this manner.
He added that the country’s economy is already in dire straits due to what he termed the grip of fascism, widespread corruption at all levels, extortion and syndicates. If such incidents continue at key state institutions like the Bangladesh Bank, he cautioned, the remaining foundations of the economy would also collapse.
Shafiqur Rahman believes that people from all quarters of the society, regardless of political affiliation, should protest against this disorder.
The Jamaat ameer further stated that there are already reports of mobs being formed at various state institutions to harass competent, patriotic and qualified individuals holding responsible positions.
He called on the government, in clear terms, to immediately stop such activities if it genuinely wishes to build a democratic and discrimination-free Bangladesh.
At the same time, Shafiqur Rahman said appointments to important government positions must be based on merit rather than party loyalty, ensuring that competent and patriotic individuals are placed in key roles.