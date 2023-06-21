Khairuzzaman Liton reelected Rajshahi city mayor

The ruling Awami League mayoral candidate, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, was elected as the mayor of the Rajshahi City Corporation for the third term.
Khairuzzaman Liton beat Murshid Alam of Islami Andolon securing 160,290 votes in 155 centres.
The returning officer of the Rajshahi city corporation election Delwar Hossain announced the unofficial election results on Wednesday at 9:00 pm.
According to the result, AHM Khairuzzaman received 160,290 votes while his nearest candidate Murshid Alam got 13,483, though Murshid boycotted the election on 12 June in line with the party's decision.
The area of Rajshahi City Corporation is 96.72 square km. A total of 161 candidates contested the election. Of them, three for mayor, 112 for general councilors in 30 wards and 46 for 10 reserved seats for women councilors.
There are 351,982 voters in the city – 171,167 male, 180,809 female and six third gender voters.
The mayoral candidates are: Bangladesh Awami League nominated and former mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Jatiya Party candidate Saiful Islam Swapan and Zaker Party’s Latif Anwar.