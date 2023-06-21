Khairuzzaman Liton reelected Rajshahi city mayor

The ruling Awami League mayoral candidate, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, was elected as the mayor of the Rajshahi City Corporation for the third term.

Khairuzzaman Liton beat Murshid Alam of Islami Andolon securing 160,290 votes in 155 centres.

The returning officer of the Rajshahi city corporation election Delwar Hossain announced the unofficial election results on Wednesday at 9:00 pm.