This government must go: Moyeen Khan

A one-party autocratic regime is ruling the 180 million people of the country and this government must go, said opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Friday.
“We’ve taken to the streets. We will bring back democracy by toppling this undemocratic regime through a peaceful and disciplined movement in the streets,” Moyeen said while addressing a BNP rally in the capital today.
BNP also organised a colorful procession marking its 45th founding anniversary.
Former president Ziaur Rahman founded the BNP on 1 September in 1978.
Hundreds of thousands of BNP activists wearing colourful clothes and caps thronged the party's central office at Naya Paltan before the Jumma prayer.
The rally venue wore a festive look as many BNP men were dancing to the sound of beating drums. They were holding banners and placards carrying the photos of Ziaur Rahman, chairperson Khaled Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Addressing the rally as chief guest, Moyeen Khan said, “It’s a special day for us in the midst of our one point movement. Today is the 45th anniversary of BNP, the party founded by president Ziaur Rahman. Our main goal is the one-point movement. The one-party autocratic government that is oppressing the 180 million people of this country should be toppled through this movement.”
“Awami League maintains that Ziaur Rahman was an army person. It is strange that despite being an army person Shaheed Zia gave the people of the country multiparty democracy back,” he said.
While Awami League claims itself to be the champion of democracy, it is in actuality a champion of autocracyMoyeen Khan, BNP standing committee member
He said Ziaur Rahman gave the people their rights to vote and fundamental rights.
“While Awami League claims itself to be the champion of democracy, it is in actuality a champion of autocracy,” he remarked.
Moyeen complained that AL never put trust in democracy and it wants to prolong its stay in power through oppression, killing and enforced disappearance but the people would foil the ruling party’s attempt.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, another member of the standing committee of the de facto opposition, termed two entities -- the police and the judiciary -- as the main obstacles to the party’s ongoing movement to restore democracy.
“The outgoing chief justice yesterday (Thursday) said Bangladesh would be in dire straits if the judiciary cannot be freed from politics. He said this during departure, but was not aware of this after coming (taking charge as CJ). But his message was for all judges and government officials,” Khasru said.
He reminded the judiciary, the police and other law enforcers and the government officials of the oath of maintaining neutrality they took.
“The outgoing chief justice reminded you that. You should remember it. If you don’t, then the people of Bangladesh would not spare you,” Khasru warned.
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Dhaka city north BNP’s convener Aman Ullah Aman, joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, among others, also spoke at the rally, presided over by the party’s Dhaka city south unit’s convener Abdus Salam.
After the rally, a procession started from Naya Paltan at 3:45 pm.
It paraded Fakirapool intersection-Notre Dame College-Shapla Chattar-Ittefaq Morh and ended at Rajdhani Market in the capital city.
There was a noticeable presence of leaders and workers in this year's founding anniversary procession.