This government must go: Moyeen Khan

Moyeen complained that AL never put trust in democracy and it wants to prolong its stay in power through oppression, killing and enforced disappearance but the people would foil the ruling party’s attempt.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, another member of the standing committee of the de facto opposition, termed two entities -- the police and the judiciary -- as the main obstacles to the party’s ongoing movement to restore democracy.

“The outgoing chief justice yesterday (Thursday) said Bangladesh would be in dire straits if the judiciary cannot be freed from politics. He said this during departure, but was not aware of this after coming (taking charge as CJ). But his message was for all judges and government officials,” Khasru said.

He reminded the judiciary, the police and other law enforcers and the government officials of the oath of maintaining neutrality they took.

“The outgoing chief justice reminded you that. You should remember it. If you don’t, then the people of Bangladesh would not spare you,” Khasru warned.