One killed in firing between supporters of two councillor candidates

A man was killed in firing after clashes erupted between the supporters of an Awami League-backed councillor candidate and a rival contender in Chattogram City Corporation election on Wednesday.
The rival candidate claimed the victim, Md Alauddin, was one of his supporters.
The clashes took place between the supporters of the party-backed councillor candidate Wasim Uddin Chowdhury and rival candidate Mahmudur Rahman outside the UCEF Amabagan School polling centre of Pahartali ward no. 13 around 9:30 am over establishing control there.
Alauddin was killed after shots were fired during the clashes.
Following the incident, supporters of Mahamudur blocked Jahwtala area. Witnesses said, arms were brandished at the three polling centres – Ambagan UCEF School, Jhawtala Wireless School, and Pahartali College – of the ward.
Rival candidate Mahmudur Rahman told the journalists, “Followers of Wasim Uddin took over different polling centres before the voting began in the morning.”
“Armed cadres have been brandishing their firearms since midnight,” he added, claiming the deceased Alauddin one of his supporters.
In-charge of the polling centre sub-inspector (SI) Billal Hossain told Prothom Alo, voting is underway and that one was killed in clashes outside the centre.
Additional forces have been deployed on the spot, inspector (investigation) of Khulshi police station Aftab Hossain said.
There are 3,992 votes at Ambagan Government Primary School polling center. Presiding officer Mozammel Haque told Prothom Alo, trouble occurred outside the centre.
All voters were female and voting didn’t stop despite the incident, he added.
Meanwhile, stray clashes took place between the supporters of the party-backed candidate and the rival one at Lalkhan ward no. 10.
Police detained the general secretary of Awami League’s Lalkhan Bazar ward unit, Didarul Alam Masum around 10:00 am.