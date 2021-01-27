One killed in firing between supporters of two councillor candidates

A man was killed in firing after clashes erupted between the supporters of an Awami League-backed councillor candidate and a rival contender in Chattogram City Corporation election on Wednesday.

The rival candidate claimed the victim, Md Alauddin, was one of his supporters.

The clashes took place between the supporters of the party-backed councillor candidate Wasim Uddin Chowdhury and rival candidate Mahmudur Rahman outside the UCEF Amabagan School polling centre of Pahartali ward no. 13 around 9:30 am over establishing control there.