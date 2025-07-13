Jamaat to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan for the first time in history

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has held countless political programmes at various locations across the capital, such as Purana Paltan, Baitul Mukarram, and Paltan Maidan. However, party leaders say that their upcoming ‘national rally’ scheduled on 19 July at Suhrawardy Udyan will mark something different, something special for Jamaat.

Party leaders note that this will be Jamaat-e-Islami’s first-ever political rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the party’s history. Jamaat has never held a party rally on Suhrawardy Udyan before.

Just as political disagreements and debates intensify among various parties ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, Jamaat is preparing for this event. The party aims to ensure a memorable presence at this rally to be held at the Suhrawardy Udyan.