July martyr Mugdha’s brother joins BNP

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation, has joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He is the twin brother of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mughdha, a martyr of the July mass uprising.

On Tuesday night, Snigdha formally took BNP membership at the office of the BNP chairperson in Gulshan, Dhaka. Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, confirmed the matter to the media.

According to a BNP media cell statement, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha met BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to become a new member of the party. Snigdha’s father, Mostafizur Rahman, was also present there at the time.