July martyr Mugdha’s brother joins BNP
Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation, has joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
He is the twin brother of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mughdha, a martyr of the July mass uprising.
On Tuesday night, Snigdha formally took BNP membership at the office of the BNP chairperson in Gulshan, Dhaka. Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, confirmed the matter to the media.
According to a BNP media cell statement, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha met BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to become a new member of the party. Snigdha’s father, Mostafizur Rahman, was also present there at the time.
BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Dhaka North BNP convener Aminul Haque were also present.
The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation was formed in September last year following the fall of the Awami League government after the mass uprising. Snigdha was appointed general secretary of the foundation at that time and later became its CEO. He resigned from the post on 8 May.
Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha currently serves as the deputy chief national commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts.