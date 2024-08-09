No doubts about a neutral election: Amir Khasru to UN resident coordinator

Chairman of BNP's international affairs committee Amir Khasru said, there has been a big change. Independence has come for the second time. The United Nations lend huge support to protest human rights in Bangladesh. The people's fears have now abated. Now everyone will build Bangladesh for the future. The support of the United Nations will be necessary.

Gwyn Lewis told journalists, the UN supports the interim government headed by Dr Muhammad Yunus. The UN is talking to all stakeholders, parties and civil society about how it can assist in taking Bangladesh ahead. She said, the UN hopes that there will be an investigation into the incidents that have been taking place over the past few days. She also said that everyone needs remain peaceful to establish peace and order in the country.

Also present at the meeting were BNP's international affairs committee member Shama Obaid and the UN human rights affairs expert in Dhaka Huma Khan.