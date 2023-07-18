Over 100 injured a AL, BNP, police clash in Feni

At least 100 people including police and journalists were injured in a clash among the leaders and activists of BNP and Awami League and police duirng BNP's march programme in Feni district town on Tuesday.
The incidents of clash took place in Press Club area, Khejur Chattar and Islampur Road.
UNB adds: Witnesses said, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists led by former MP VP Joynal brought out a procession as part of their party's central march rally from Daudpur area in the district town.
When the procession reached at Islampur road around 4:00pm, police obstructed them. A chase and counter-chase took place among them.
The BNP activists also hurled brick chips targeting police.
At one stage, a group of Awami League leaders and activists appeared there who were holding a ‘peace rally’ near Feni Shaheed Minar, engaged into the clash.
The whole area turned into a battle field. Later, police fired bullets and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them.
25 BNP leaders and activists were injured during the clash, said Sheikh Farid Uddin Bahar, convener of Feni district unit BNP.
Four journalist including Mohona TV correspondent and Manabjamin correspondent were injured in the clash while taking footage of the clash.
Zakir Hossain, superintendent of Feni police said, officer in charge of Feni model police station and some policemen were injured during the clash.
Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.