Over 100 injured a AL, BNP, police clash in Feni

The whole area turned into a battle field. Later, police fired bullets and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them.

25 BNP leaders and activists were injured during the clash, said Sheikh Farid Uddin Bahar, convener of Feni district unit BNP.

Four journalist including Mohona TV correspondent and Manabjamin correspondent were injured in the clash while taking footage of the clash.

Zakir Hossain, superintendent of Feni police said, officer in charge of Feni model police station and some policemen were injured during the clash.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.