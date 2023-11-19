Govt gambling with people to cling on to power: Ganatantra Mancha

General secretary of Biplobi Workers Party, Saiful Huq, called for the election schedule to be suspended, for all opposition party leaders and activists to be released unconditionally, for the thousands of cases filed for harassment to be withdrawn and for a democratic environment to be created.

He called for the political crisis to be resolved politically. He said that if the government on principle to a decision on how an election time government would be formed after it resigned, then the opposition parties would sit for talks.

Saiful Huq claimed that the people were united and organised this time. He said, “The people in no way will allow another farce in the name of elections as in 2014 and 2018. There is still time. Hold dialogue, take a decision. If you take a straight path, there can be a peaceful resolution and scope for you to exit.”

Also speaking at the event conducted by member of Gonosanghati Andolan’s political council, Munir Uddin, were Bhasani Onushari Parishad’s convener, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Nagorik Oikya’s general secretary Shahidullah Kaiser and others.