Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed becomes emotional while recounting his 61 days in enforced disappearance

"I even feared that I would die in a foreign land in a state of madness, and my family might not even be able to see my grave." Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed became emotional while recounting his harrowing memories of the 61 days he spent in enforced disappearance, saying these words.

He was also overcome with emotion while recalling his first contact with his family after being rescued in India. Recounting the moment when he spoke to his wife over the phone, the home minister also remembered how she burst into tears during the call.

Salahuddin Ahmed shared these memories of his own disappearance at a discussion organised Saturday, at the auditorium of the National Museum in Shahbagh, Dhaka, bringing together victims of enforced disappearance and their family members.

The event was organised by ‘Mayer Daak’, an organisation of relatives of victims of enforced disappearance, to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on 30 August.