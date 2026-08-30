Enforced disappearance is among the most heinous crimes in the world: PM

The prime minister said enforced disappearance or abduction is not merely a number or the loss of an individual; rather, it represents the death of a family’s dreams, aspirations and hopes. It brings a family’s future to a standstill. The relatives waiting for their disappeared loved ones live in a reality of uncertainty, where there is no closure and no normal opportunity to grieve.

Referring to the fall of the fascist forces following the 2024 uprising by students and the people after a long movement and struggle against fascism, the prime minister said some fortunate victims had returned. On the other hand, he said, countless people, including Ilias Ali and Chowdhury Alam, remain missing to this day.

The prime minister noted that Article 7(2) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court defines enforced disappearance as a crime against humanity and places emphasis on exemplary punishment for such crimes.

He said the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed around the world to keep the global conscience alert to enforced disappearance by states or governments. This year’s theme is “Victims First, Actions Now”. He called for global unity and solidarity to ensure accountability and justice for individuals and institutions involved in this inhumane crime.