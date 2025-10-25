The interim government must take on a neutral role

We believe that in broad terms, a consensus has already been reached regarding the implementation process. There is near-unanimity on holding both the referendum and the national election on the same day. Now the remaining issues concern whether this will be done through an order or an ordinance, who will issue it, and under which authority. There are minor differences in opinion regarding these issues, but we believe we can reach an understanding through dialogue. If everyone acts sincerely, the disagreements can largely be overcome.