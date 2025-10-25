The interim government must take on a neutral role

BNP while meeting the chief adviser, has urged the interim government under his leadership to act like a neutral caretaker government from now on. How do you view this?
The term caretaker government refers to a neutral administration. The interim government has to take up a neutral role like that. In that sense, the statement is appropriate, meaning that the interim government must demonstrate the highest level of neutrality.
Following the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami also met the chief adviser last Wednesday. The party objected to a few advisers of the interim government, saying that some of them are misleading the chief adviser and acting in favour of certain political parties. What is your take on this statement?
Political parties are making allegations about the advisers, but they are not naming anyone. These names need to be made clear. Such uncertainty raises questions from all directions about the government’s neutrality. The government must stand firm in its position of impartiality and ensure a level playing field.
The July Charter was signed on the basis of consensus among political parties. However, some argue that the interim government gave undue importance to the BNP’s demands in the drafting process, dissent notes, and signing. What do you think?
It’s true that the major parties received certain priorities. However, every party had the right to submit notes of dissent. That’s why we emphasised the importance of recognising dissent rather than deciding on the basis of majority votes or accepting something simply because one party proposed it. We tried to ensure that no such situation would arise.
Although most political parties have signed the July National Charter, debates remain about its implementation. Could this lead to a political crisis?
We believe that in broad terms, a consensus has already been reached regarding the implementation process. There is near-unanimity on holding both the referendum and the national election on the same day. Now the remaining issues concern whether this will be done through an order or an ordinance, who will issue it, and under which authority. There are minor differences in opinion regarding these issues, but we believe we can reach an understanding through dialogue. If everyone acts sincerely, the disagreements can largely be overcome.
Jamaat is demanding that the referendum be held before the election…
The two things we can achieve from the referendum being held in November would not differ in significance whether it is held on the same day as the election or earlier. Therefore, holding both on the same day would be preferable considering various factors.
Could the exchange of remarks among BNP, Jamaat, and NCP aimed at each other intensify the political situation?
Every party and their candidates should be able to campaign freely and express their political views, but this must not escalate into conflict. Just as the political parties must remain mindful of this, the government should also take necessary measures accordingly.
The interim government has said that the national election will be held in the first half of February next year. Do you see any reason for concern regarding the election?
We had urged the interim government to swiftly reform and activate key institutions. However, delays and inefficiencies in doing so have created doubts among the public. The law enforcement agencies are still not effective enough, raising questions about their capacity to deal with potential conflicts. Political goodwill is equally crucial here. We have proposed forming a monitoring committee comprising representatives from the government, the election commission, and political parties to oversee the electoral environment. This could help reduce concerns regarding the election.
It is heard that the BNP has hinted at you working in the electoral field in favour of the party. Can you confirm this?
Our candidate list has already been announced by the Ganatantra Mancha, where my nomination has been declared for the constituency of Brahmanbaria-6. On one hand, the Gantantra Mancha coalition’s candidate list is being finalised while on the other, since we have been in talks with the BNP at the same time, the question of electoral understanding is also part of the ongoing discussion process. These discussions may become clearer in the coming days.
Nine political parties, including the Ganatantra Mancha had initiated discussions with the BNP, Jamaat, and others on implementing the July Charter and since there have also been talks about a broader electoral understanding among the parties. How far have these election-centric discussions progressed?
While we, the six parties of the Gantantra Mancha, had discussions with the Gono Odhikar Parishad, AB Party, and NCP, some had suggested forming a new political alliance for the elections. Our goal is to create an alternative political sphere beyond the sphere that has been created centering the larger parties. However, this has not taken a concrete shape yet. The discussions are ongoing, and whether they lead to a definite outcome will depend on how these talks progress.
What is Ganosamhati Andolon thinking about the upcoming election?
Just as we were part of the simultaneous movement, we are continuing discussions to form an electoral understanding in line with that. In this regard, the possibilities of forming alliances with the Ganatantra Mancha or other parties, as well as reaching a seat-sharing understanding with a major party like the BNP, are all under discussion, and we are working to move the process forward.
