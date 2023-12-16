Country wasn't freed for this farce: Nazrul Islam

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan has said that the election that the Awami League government is about to hold is nothing but a farce. He said, this country wasn't freed for this sort of farcical election.
A brief rally was held in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan of the capital on the occasion of Victory Day. The gathering was held at 1:45pm Saturday afternoon.
Leaders and activists of BNP had gathered in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan of the capital to join the Victory Day rally. But the central office of the party still remains under lock and key
Nazrul Islam said, "The people do not want this election. The people won't go to vote. That is why they are putting up dummy candidates from their own party to contest in the election. The way the candidates are being nominated, it is obvious to everyone, who will become the MPs."
The leader said that Khaleda Zia has been detained and treated inhumanly.
He said, every day new cases are being lodged as harassment. Democratic rights are being snatched away in their game of an election. He said no opposition party was participating in the election.
