Awami League to stage countrywide demonstration tomorrow

Ruling Awami League will stage demonstrations in all thanas of the country including Dhaka tomorrow, Sunday.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader made this announcement today, Saturday, at the end of an emergency meeting held in the afternoon at the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue of the capital.
Top leaders of Awami League's affiliated organisations joined the emergency meeting.
Obaidul Quader announced demonstrations and protest rallies from 10:00am to 5:00pm tomorrow, Sunday, in all thanas of Dhaka city north and south and countrywide demonstration and rallies.
The Awami League general secretary said, "I want to state clearly that BNP's arson terrorism has started again. Under these circumstances, Bangabandhu's soldiers, Awami League leaders and activists, cannot remain silent. We will carry out our duty. We will remain in the field till the election. We will resist arson terrorism."
He said, "Tarique Zia is regularly violating the court orders. He is regularly committing contempt of court. He openly says, take up a movement, there will be no shortage of funds! Is Tarique above the law? If you hear them, it seems they do not bother about the law. They make fun of the law."
He went on to say, "BNP clashed with the police at around 12:00 in the afternoon today at Matuail. Then their leaders and activists set fire to four buses. Tisha Paribahan, Srabon Paribahan and Swadesh Paribahan buses were set on fire and reduced to ashes. The BNP men there even attacked a police van and damaged it. They damaged other private cars and motorcycles. They attacked many cars on the side of the roads. They attacked and set fire to a Welcome Paribahan bus too."
The Awami League general secretary said, BNP set fire to a Victor Classic Paribahan bus in Sadarghat. They damaged and set fire to seven buses in the capital."
Obaidul Quader also accused BNP men armed with sticks of attacking police in Gabtali, Uttara and Dholaikhal as well as other areas. He said that the sub-inspector of police of Sutrapur police station, Nayeem, has serious wounded in an attack by BNP men. He said that the Office-in-Charge (OC) of Siddhirganj police station in Narayanganj, Golam Mustafa, was also injured at the time.
He said, "Everyone says we are copying their programmes. We will not follow BNP for our programmes. Our programme yesterday, Friday, covered one kilometre area, but there was no untoward incident. We were with the people to protect their lives and possessions and are still there and will remain so."
The Awami League general secretary said, "BNP claims they are being attacked. They will close all entrances to Dhaka city. Is this their inherited property? We are telling foreign friends, we are committed to holding a fair election."