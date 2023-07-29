Awami League to stage countrywide demonstration tomorrow

Ruling Awami League will stage demonstrations in all thanas of the country including Dhaka tomorrow, Sunday.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader made this announcement today, Saturday, at the end of an emergency meeting held in the afternoon at the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue of the capital.

Top leaders of Awami League's affiliated organisations joined the emergency meeting.

Obaidul Quader announced demonstrations and protest rallies from 10:00am to 5:00pm tomorrow, Sunday, in all thanas of Dhaka city north and south and countrywide demonstration and rallies.

The Awami League general secretary said, "I want to state clearly that BNP's arson terrorism has started again. Under these circumstances, Bangabandhu's soldiers, Awami League leaders and activists, cannot remain silent. We will carry out our duty. We will remain in the field till the election. We will resist arson terrorism."