AL men bring out procession with sticks at Signboard area under police guard

Although police didn't allow BNP leaders-activists to hold their sit-in programme at Narayanganj, Awami League leaders and activists brought out a procession with sticks on Saturday under police guard.
Awami League leaders and activists also displayed a showdown and brought out a procession in mini trucks at the time.
Witnesses said around 60-70 leaders and activists with sticks brought a procession at the Signboard area of Siddhirganj on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 11:45am.
Slogans were being chanted against the BNP leaders and activists at the time. The procession returned to the Signboard area after parading around Shimrail.
Asked why the DB police was annoyed at the small number of Awami League leaders and activists, he said, "We cannot gather people so easily. We told our leaders and activists to come at 11:00 am. They came late."
Seeing leaders and activists, policemen expressed anger at Siddhirganj thana Awami League president Mujibur Rahman at Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
After a chase and counter-chase between policemen and BNP-leaders and activists at around 11:30am, Awami League leaders and activists led by Siddhirganj thana Awami League president Mujibur Rahman brought out a demonstration procession.
DB policemen encircled the procession in front of Dutch-Bangla Bank along the highway. Drawing attention of Awami League leaders and activists, DB police members said, "Where were your people? Where were your people so long?"
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Siddhirganj thana Awami League president Mujibur Rahman said BNP wants to block the highway in the name of sit-in. So the Awami League leaders and activists are in the field to resist them, he added.
Mujibur Rahman claimed there is no crisis of leaders and activists now and there are thousands of leaders and activists. They would stay till the afternoon.
Police super Golam Mostafa Rasel, speaking to Prothom Alo, said police remain alert to thwart anarchy and ensure security on the highway. Whether BNP or Awami League men, no one will be allowed to obstruct movement of vehicles, the police official added.
The opposition BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced at the party's grand rally yesterday, Friday, that they would observe sit-ins at different entry points in Dhaka on Saturday morning to press home their one-point for the resignation of the government and the next parliament election under a neutral government.
Following the BNP's announcement, the ruling Awami League also announced that they would remain alert at different spots in the capital to resist violence of BNP.