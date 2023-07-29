AL men bring out procession with sticks at Signboard area under police guard

Although police didn't allow BNP leaders-activists to hold their sit-in programme at Narayanganj, Awami League leaders and activists brought out a procession with sticks on Saturday under police guard.

Awami League leaders and activists also displayed a showdown and brought out a procession in mini trucks at the time.

Witnesses said around 60-70 leaders and activists with sticks brought a procession at the Signboard area of Siddhirganj on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 11:45am.

Slogans were being chanted against the BNP leaders and activists at the time. The procession returned to the Signboard area after parading around Shimrail.